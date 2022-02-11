Mike Wolfe’s company Antique Archeology has officially dropped his ex-wife after a (dollar)6 million divorce settlement.

Following a (dollar)6 million divorce settlement, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has officially dropped his ex-wife from the company Antique Archeology.

Mike Wolfe, star of the reality show American Pickers, has officially dropped his ex-wife from his company Antique Archeology after paying her a (dollar)6 million divorce settlement.

Mike and Jodi’s 10-year marriage ended in divorce on December 6, just over a year after she filed for divorce.

Mike received his store and business, Antique Archaeology Nashville, as part of their divorce settlement.

Jodi, who was previously listed as a registered agent on the company, has been officially removed, according to The Sun.

Brown andamp; Maguire CPAS, PLLC, an accounting firm that specializes in business matters, is listed as the registered agent in the 2021 annual report, which was filed on January 27, 2022.

The store’s contact is Mike’s sister, Beth Welzenbach.

Fans flock to the History Channel star’s store because it stocks legendary show picks and merchandise.

The Sun previously reported that on April 27, 2020, Mike and Jodi took out a PPP loan for Antique Archaeology Nashville in the amount of (dollar)74,097, which is a business loan program for relief aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

The loan has been “forgiven” in the amount of (dollar)75,080 (including interest).

The business owner is not required to repay the loan once it has been forgiven.

The entire loan was used to pay the salaries of ten employees.

Mike was ordered to pay Jodi, 50, a total of (dollar)634,000 in alimony in the divorce settlement filed in court and obtained by The Sun previously.

Mike was awarded their companies JCM Investments and MRW Inc. in addition to Antique Archaeology Nashville.

Mossy Point Productions will be his as well.

The ex-couple owned or had a stake in 15 real estate properties.

Jodi was given their (dollar)2 million marital home in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as their home in North Carolina.

Mike was given sole ownership of the other 13 properties in Tennessee and Iowa.

According to the divorce settlement, the American Pickers star agreed to pay his ex-wife (dollar)5,228,878.73 to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate.”

Jodi will also receive half of Mike’s post-tax royalties for seasons 1-10 of American Pickers for the time period ending before December 31, 2021.

According to the court documents, Mike will be paid “exactly (dollar)28,000” for his work on Season 10 of American Pickers in December 2021.

She’ll also receive 40% of Mike’s post-tax royalties for seasons 1-10 of American Pickers for the…

