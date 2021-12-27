Mike Wolfe’s (dollar)253K car collection, which includes a 1947 red Hudson truck and a 2021 Indian Motorcycle

Since his time on History Channel’s American Pickers, Mike, 57, has amassed a sizable collection of new and vintage automobiles.

Mike’s divorce settlement from ex-wife Jodi, which The Sun obtained exclusively, reveals Mike’s extensive car collection.

A 1947 red Hudson truck is among the vehicles listed.

According to ClassicCars.com, similar trucks to Mike’s sell for around (dollar)85,000.

According to the divorce documents, Mike currently has a “contractual interest” in a 2021 Indian Motorcycle and will be awarded the bike once it is received.

On his Instagram page, the TV star shared a photo of himself riding a 2022 Chief Bobber Dark Horse Indian Motorcycle.

According to the website, the one Mike drove has a starting value of (dollar)18,999.

Mike also owns a 2019 Mercedes Wagon, which retails for (dollar)54,500.

In addition, the collector has a “contractual interest” in a Recreational Vehicle that he has “yet to take possession of.”

He will be awarded the RV in the divorce if he receives it.

Mike’s businesses Antique Archeology and MRW, according to the settlement, have a car collection and a lot of vehicle parts.

Mike frequently posts photos of his vehicles on Instagram, despite the fact that the filing does not list each car or part.

His 1959 Chevrolet El Camino is one of his favorites, which he even decorated with a wreath for Christmas.

According to nadaguides.com, the car’s average retail price is (dollar)42,400.

He also shows off his 1932 Ford Roadster Real Henry Ford Steel, which sells for (dollar)52,900 on eBay.

Mike’s wife kept her Mercedes GLS 450, Polaris Ranger 2020, and 1969 Pontiac GTO.

Mike has a real estate empire worth (dollar)3.4 million, according to The Sun.

Jodi received their (dollar)182,200 Franklin, Tennessee marital home, as well as their (dollar)450,000 North Carolina home.

Mike received two more Tennessee homes as well as 11 commercial properties.

Mike and Jodi, with whom he shares a daughter, are officially divorced, according to the Sun.

Mike agreed to pay his ex-wife (dollar)5,228,878.73 in a divorce settlement filed in court and obtained by The Sun to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate.”

A total of (dollar)634,000 in alimony will be paid to her.

Jodi will get half of Mike’s post-tax royalties for seasons 1-10 of American Pickers for the…

