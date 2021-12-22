Mike Wolfe’s (dollar)3.4 million real estate empire, which includes four mansions and 11 commercial properties, is revealed.

Mike Wolfe’s (dollar)3.4M real estate empire, which includes four mansions and 11 commercial properties, is revealed.

Mike Wolfe, the star of AMERICAN PICKERS, has built a (dollar)3.4 million empire that includes four mansions and 11 commercial properties.

Mike’s real estate net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)3,467,300, according to The Sun.

Mike, 57, and his now-ex-wife Jodi, 50, purchased a home in Franklin, Tennessee in May 2016 for (dollar)182,200.

The beautiful 5,062 square-foot home is situated on 28 acres of land.

A creek runs through the property, and there is a bridge to cross it.

Mike was ordered to sign over the marital home to Jodi within 30 days of the dissolution on December 6.

The house is still in their names.

Mike and Jodi purchased a (dollar)375,000 home on the same block in January 2018 through a business LLC.

The two-story home has 1,834 square feet of living space and sits on 2.1 acres of land.

Mike was the one who got the house in their divorce.

Mike and Jodi also bought a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in North Carolina in October 2019 for (dollar)450,000.

The 1,422-square-foot vacation home in Maggie Valley is situated on a single lot with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

In their divorce, Jodi received this house as well.

Mike purchased a home in Franklin, Tennessee for (dollar)1,050,000 under one of their LLCs in June 2020, the same month as his divorce from Jodi.

Mike appears to live in a 3,153 square-foot mansion with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage for storing his antiques.

During their divorce, Mike was given the bachelor pad.

Under their LCC, the American Pickers star and his ex-wife owned a number of commercial real estate properties.

In their divorce, Mike received all of the commercial properties.

In January 2009, the History Channel star paid only (dollar)100 for a commercial property in LeClaire, Iowa.

The Shameless Chocoholic occupies the 3,168 square-foot structure.

Mike spent (dollar)115,000 in December 2010 on another commercial property in LeClaire.

He paid nothing for the next-door lot in March 2013.

The space is being rented out by One Twenty Nine Coffee and Spirits.

Mike spent (dollar)97,000 in September 2011 on a second commercial property in Le Claire, which he now uses for his Antique Archaeology store.

He spent (dollar)23,000 in November 2013 to expand Antique Archaeology by purchasing the plot next door.

Mike owns another commercial property in Nashville with a purchase price of zero, according to Tennessee courts, as of September 2014.