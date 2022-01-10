Mike Young, a longtime collaborator of Bob Saget, gushes about his ‘incredible’ longtime friend: ‘He just took care of people.’

Mike Young, a longtime collaborator of Bob Saget, extols his ‘incredible’ longtime friend: ‘He just took care of people.’

He’s thinking about his friend.

Mike Young, Bob Saget’s longtime pal and collaborator, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly after the Full House alum died on Sunday, January 9.

“I considered Bob to be a member of my family.”

For the past 12 years, we’ve toured together every week,” Young told Us on Monday, January 10.

“And in every city we went to, it was just me and Bob doing a two-man show.”

He was like a brother, for sure.

‘I love you,’ Bob’s final words were always.’ That was it.”

Saget tagged Young in his final Instagram post after a stand-up show on Saturday, January 8, before he was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room on Sunday.

The comedian told Us that he learned of Saget’s death from his wife, Kelly Rizzo.

Young explained, “His wife called me.”

“No one is doing well at the moment.

Because Bob was such an important part of everyone’s lives, this is going to take some time.

It’ll take some time to process and digest, and we’ll miss him because he was such an important part of all of our lives, and there’s no one like him.

He was simply his own unique spirit.

He was simply unique.

It’s one of the reasons why so many people adore that guy on camera.

You know you saw him on TV, but you have no idea why.

He was simply overflowing with affection.”

Saget is survived by his daughters Lara, Aubrey, and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, in addition to Rizzo.

Young went on to say, “[Bob] was incredible.”

“He loved his wife and his kids, and he made sure they were okay every step of the way.” That’s how I’d describe Bob.

Before he arrived, he double-checked that everything was in order.

He was always looking out for everyone, including me, making sure my flights were on time, the hotel was nice, and we had somewhere to eat after the show.

He simply looked after people.”

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Saget family said in a statement sent to Us on Sunday.

Everything revolved around him.

