Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Hilarious “Voice Swap” Game Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make great teammates.

During Monday’s at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the longtime loves played a round of “Voice Swap” with host Jimmy Fallon, and it proved to be a hilarious time. Tasked with answering questions for each other, Mila and Ashton weren’t allowed to speak during their turn and had to act like ventriloquist dummies.

Kicking things off, Jimmy asked Mila how she was doing and Ashton replied, “I’m great. I went to the bathroom this morning and took a giant…” As Mila mouthed along, Ashton continued, “And I feel wonderful after doing that because I released my entire innards, and from that, it just opened me up to the wonderful energy of the world.”

For Ashton’s question, the late night host was curious to hear the songs and artists that he’s been listening to while practicing social distancing. Answering for The Ranch star as he tried his best to follow along, Mila said, “Oh, you know, I just love a little Pete the Cat. It’s my favorite album. Also, I listen to Blaze and the Monster Machine.”

She continued, “It’s great. It gets me really pumping and going. I don’t know if you guys have ever heard of KIDZ Bop, but woo! We love it over here.” Next, Jimmy wanted to hear if Mila had been having any crazy dreams in recent weeks, which allowed Ashton to get creative.

“My craziest dream? Hm, let me think about it. I know exactly what it is,” he said using a feminine voice as the Bad Moms star mouthed along. “One night I dreamed that I had elbow cancer. I don’t even know why I would dream that I had elbow cancer but it seems that my elbow was so cancerous…”

As he continued, Mila couldn’t stop laughing and quipped, “I don’t know how people keep a straight face. This is like—do you know what my worst fear, and I said I’ll never do it, is SNL because of this. Because I enjoy laughter and I have a very hard time, like, holding it down.” Poking fun at Jimmy’s tendency to break during skits, Ashton chimed in, “You and Jimmy on SNL would’ve been a great pair.”

Before jumping into their game, the That ‘70s Show alums caught up with Jimmy about how they’ve been faring during this period of social distancing—starting with homeschooling their two children Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and Dimitri Portwood, 3.

“Boy do I appreciate teachers,” Mila said. “I’ve realized that I’m a fantastic T.A. I am like a professional T.A. This one over here, God bless it, man.” Ashton joined in, saying, “I like me some teachin’. We set up, like, a curriculum for the week and we plan it out and figure out what the kids are gonna learn, like, throughout the week.” So far, the parents of two’s syllabus have included energy and electricity, architecture and building and baking. Soon, they’ll tackle the human body and answer some important questions.

“We have the kids ask questions at the beginning of the week and then, throughout the week, we have to get the answers to them,” Ashton explained. Mila chimed in, “So, one of them is, ‘How long does it take to get poop out?'”

