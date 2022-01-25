Mila Kunis and Demi Moore co-star in a new commercial (exclusive)

(Exclusive) Mila Kunis and Demi Moore star in a new commercial.

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis are making fun of their shared romantic history.

The two make a rare public appearance in this exclusive sneak peek from their ATandT commercial, which will debut on Tuesday and air during Super Bowl LVI.

Kunis is married to Ashton Kutcher, an actor who was previously married to Moore.

Both Kunis and Moore play themselves at a high school reunion in the hilarious commercial.

As the award for “Most Admired Alum” approaches, both women believe they have it locked up.

When they see each other as they walk up to the stage, Kunis is surprised and asks Moore, “What are you doing here?” Moore shrugs.

However, neither of them is surprised when it is revealed that neither of them won the award.

Moore tells Kunis, “I had no idea we went to the same high school,” as the two awkwardly share the stage, and Kunis deadpans, “We have a lot in common.”

Kunis and Moore attended the same high school in Los Angeles, Fairfax High School.

Kunis tells ET that she was the one who contacted Moore while brainstorming commercial ideas.

“We discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum during my first collaboration meeting with ATandT,” she tells ET. “I thought it would add humor and laughs to what was already a great ad.”

I reached out to her and was overjoyed when she agreed to join us.

Now all we have to do is work on becoming billionaires.”

Moore told ET that she enjoyed the experience as well.

“Who knew being a Fairfax alum would bring such an unexpected opportunity to reconnect with Mila in such a fun and playful way? ATandT has brought new depths to the importance of meaningful connection.”

She exclaims, “Gigillionaires!”

Kunis, 38, and Kutcher, 43, met on set of That ’70s Show and reconnected romantically later.

They married in 2015 and have a 7-year-old daughter Wyatt and a 5-year-old son Dimitri.

Moore, 59, and he married in 2005, but after eight years of marriage, they divorced in 2013.

Last year, Kunis and Kutcher teamed up with Shaggy to star in their own Super Bowl commercial.

