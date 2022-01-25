Mila Kunis approached Demi Moore about collaborating on a commercial, saying, “We Have a Lot in Common.”

‘We Have a Lot in Common,’ Mila Kunis said when she asked Demi Moore to join her in a commercial.

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore appear side-by-side in a new ATandT commercial. Is this awkward for Ashton Kutcher?

The one-minute video depicts the stars, who have both been married to Kutcher, 43, at a high school reunion where a superlative for “most admired alum” is announced.

Kunis, 38, is encouraged to take the stage.

Kunis smiles and rolls her eyes as she says, “Oh shut up.”

“This is so humiliating.

“Guys, don’t cause a ruckus!”

Moore, meanwhile, tells her table that she has no chance of winning.

“It can’t be me… Was that good acting?”

As the category is announced, both actresses walk up to the stage and make awkward eye contact as they approach the podium, only to find out that neither of them won.

The presenter introduces Anna Gomez as “our first billionaire.”

“Anna has the fastest internet with hyper gig speeds thanks to ATandT Fiber, so her family can play games and stream movies in 8K.”

Despite the fact that Anna watches “so many movies,” neither Kunis nor Moore recognize Anna, who saves face by handing the winner her trophy and flowers.

Moore tells Kunis, “I had no idea we went to the same high school.”

“We share a lot of interests,” Kunis says.

While the high school reunion was a ruse, they did both attend the same California educational institution at different times.

Moore dropped out of high school in the late 1970s during her junior year, while Kunis graduated in 2001.

“We discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum during my first collaboration meeting with ATandT,” Kunis said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, January 24.

“I figured it would add a little levity and a few laughs to what was already a great ad.”

I contacted her and was overjoyed when she agreed to participate.

Kutcher is nowhere to be found in the advertisement.

Moore and the actor who played Dude Where’s My Car began dating in 2003 and married in 2005.

The couple separated in 2011 and divorced in 2013.

Kutcher and Kunis began dating soon after their 2011 breakup.

The That 70’s Showcostars welcomed Wyatt in October 2014 and married in a private ceremony at The Secret Garden at Parrish in July 2015.

