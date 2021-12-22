Mila Kunis’ coziest street style is channeled through these classic Ugg boots.

Mila Kunis’ Cozy Street Style Is Channeled With These Classic Ugg Boots

Everything old is new again! Y2K fashion is in vogue, and we’re getting a sense of déjà vu as we see old fads resurface.

We don’t love all of the looks from the early 2000s, but one style in particular — Ugg boots — is one we’re excited to see return.

We’ve never taken these super-soft shoes off our feet since we first discovered them.

We bought Ugg boots after seeing Paris Hilton wearing them (and yes, that was a Mean Girls reference).

Mila Kunis wore classic chestnut Ugg boots in Los Angeles this week, proving that these cozy shoes work in any climate.

We need a pair of Uggs now that we know the That ’70s Show alum owns them.

They’re super-comfy and simple to put on and take off, making them ideal for errands, school pick-ups, and everything in between.

Before they sell out, get Kunis’ exact boots from Zappos.

Zappos is currently offering the Ugg Classic Short II for (dollar)170!

The Ugg Classic Short II is a classic Ugg style that is both fashionable and timeless.

This cult-favorite shoe of celebrities is a wardrobe must-have.

These mid-calf suede boots are made with Ugg’s signature sheepskin lining for maximum softness and comfort.

They feel like a warm hug for your feet, and the pull-on style is convenient for on-the-go wear.

The durable outsole adds cushioning and traction to these Ugg boots, which are water and stain resistant.

This fuzzy footwear, which comes in ten solid colors, is a must-have!

This classic UGG boot is a crowd-pleaser, with over 12,000 five-star reviews on Zappos! One customer even called it “the perfect winter boot”! Another customer exclaimed, “Love Love Love them! So comfy! My favorite thing to put on my feet!”

They keep my feet warm, but not overheated like some other socks.

