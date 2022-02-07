Milania Giudice, Teresa Giudice’s daughter, throws an epic Sweet 16 party: Inside the Epic Party

See inside the Sweet 16 party of Teresia Giudice's daughter, Milania, who is a fan favorite on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

16 is a magical age.

Milania Giudice, Teresa Giudice’s second-youngest daughter, had a stylish peacock-themed 16th birthday party.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the teen’s older sister, Gia Giudice, 21, posted several photos from the party to her Instagram account.

Milania looked stunning in a glistening green one-shoulder gown, which she paired with strappy silver heels and dazzling drop earrings.

The birthday girl wore her brunette tresses down the side with soft side-swept waves and a smokey eye, bronze skin, and soft pink lip for glam.

Teresa, 49, posted photos and video from her daughter’s wedding day to her Instagram Stories, including a giant balloon display from The Balloon Boss, a living wall from Treemendous Florist Events, and a stunning geode marble cake from NY Cake Café.

The birthday girl can be seen getting her hair and make-up done for her party in one photo shared by the Bravolebrity.

Teresa wrote on the photo, “I love this face.”

“Please don’t grow up.”

The party also included Milania’s other sisters, Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13, as well as her mother’s new fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

Joe Giudice, Milania’s father, was deported from the United States in 2019 after serving a prison sentence for fraud.

Teresa’s ex-husband, who is currently residing in the Bahamas, shared a video on Instagram of Milania doing karate as a child from an old episode of RHONJ.

3. "Thank you for the memories!" and "Happy Birthday, Milania!"

Continue scrolling to see more pictures from Milania’s Sweet 16 celebration.

With the help of some gold eye masks, the birthday girl looked glamorous for her big night.

Milania wore a one-shoulder, floor-length sparkling green gown to her party, which she accessorized with silver heels and dangly sparkling earrings.

The teen opted for a side-swept wavy hairstyle, a smokey eye, shimmery brown skin, and a soft pink lip.

The Balloon Boss’ organic balloon display served as the ideal photo backdrop.

