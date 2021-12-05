Miles Morales’ costume in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been upgraded.

Miles Morales’ costume gets a makeover in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is getting himself a new suit after one movie and an Oscar.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), the highly anticipated sequel to the Academy Award-winning Into the Spider-Verse, was released on Saturday night by Sony Pictures Animation.

Morales appears in it wearing a brand-new suit that differs slightly from the one he wore in the franchise’s first film.

While the suit is still primarily black, the red has been changed throughout.

Scarlet colors now run down his arms and add red accents to his hands, rather than just around his shoulders.

On both sides of his suit, there are red accents on his rib cage.

The first look, which lasted only two and a half minutes, confirmed that Morales (Moore), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) would all return for the sequel.

Peter B Parker, the beloved version of the web-slinger voiced by Jake Johnson, is conspicuously absent.

Johnson had previously stated that he and his team were working on a deal to bring the character back.

“I don’t know; I haven’t seen it! All I know is that I was very sad for a long time after hearing nothing.

I had a lot of fun playing Peter B Parker.

I’m curious as to what happens to Peter B Parker.

Johnson admitted, “I think the way his journey ended in the first film was very open-ended.”

“So, when I heard they were working on a deal or trying to figure it all out, I thought to myself, ‘I can’t wait to see what the writers come up with.'”

In a separate interview, the New Girl alumnus expressed interest in seeing his character become a father and balancing that with his superhero life.

Johnson said elsewhere, “I’d love to see what happens to Peter.”

“I’d love to see if he and MJ reconciled? Did he become a father? Is he still a superhero? Is he a dad and a superhero?” “But these are all as a fan now, because I’m not at that table making decisions, but I’d love Peter to return.”

The release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is set for October 7, 2022.

