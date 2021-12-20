Miles Morales Makes His Live-Action Debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Set-Up for Miles Morales’ Live-Action Debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Without a doubt, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most monumental event in live-action Spider-Man cinematic history – and one that opens many, many doors (portal pun) to what the franchise can achieve in the future.

(All Spider-Man: No Way Home SpoilersFollow!) Spider-Man: No Way Home reunites Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield as Peter ParkerSpider-Man.

However, modern moviegoers are familiar with another Spider-Man character from the big screen: Miles Morales, the central Spider-Man character from the animated film franchise Into the Spider-Verse.

Now, thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Miles Morales will be making his live-action screen debut as well!

No Way Home’s climactic battle pits “Peter 1” (Holland), “Peter 2” (Maguire), and “Peter 3” (Garfield) against Green Goblin’s (Willem Dafoe) ‘Sinister Six’ team.

The three Spider-Men choose the benevolent path of “curing” each of the respective villains and putting an end to the cycle of violence and death that seems to gnaw at Peter’s life in every dimension.

For various reasons, each version of Spider-Man takes up the fight on a personal level, including some unresolved issues between Garfield’s Spider-Man and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Electro’s “cure” entails removing Tony Stark’s arc reactor from his grasp and draining the electricity from Max Dillon’s body using a module.

The operation is successful, and a powered-down Max finally gets to meet his idol (read: obsession), Spider-Man.

Garfield’s Spider-Man even unmasks to show Max that they are no longer enemies, and Dillon is taken aback to see that his Spider-Man is still a kid.

Max then expresses his disappointment, stating that he expected his Spider-Man to be black (being from Queens and all…), and that ‘there has to be a black Spider-Man out there somewhere.’

If you saw Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, you can be confident that the audience understood (and applauded) Jamie Foxx’s line.

It was the first concrete indication that a live-action Miles Morales exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and/or Sony’s Spider-Man Universe).

Following the success of both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, it appears Miles will be inducted into the Spider-Man Hall of Fame…

