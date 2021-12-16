Miles Morales’ MCU Debut Could Be Set Up By Spider-Man: No Way Home

In just a few days, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters, and it will completely alter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As we’ve seen in trailers and additional footage for the highly-anticipated film, villains like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, among others, return, and there are plenty of rumors about previous Spider-Men, but there’s one character who arguably already exists in the main MCU continuity that fans would love to see.

Of course, we’re talking about Miles Morales, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is the ideal vehicle for introducing him.

Miles Morales has already been hinted at in the MCU. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Donald Glover played Aaron Davis, Miles Morales’ uncle in the comics; Aaron does mention having a nephew in the film.

While the name Miles was never spoken in the film, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed in 2017 that the nephew character exists — and Glover’s role in the film opens the door, with a couple of ways bringing Miles into things could work.

One of the key ways Miles Morales could be introduced in No Way Home is for Holland’s Peter Parker to take on more of a mentor role in the future.

More Spider-Man films are in the works for Sony and Marvel, according to a recent announcement by Holland.

The same could be said for Spider-Man, as many of the other MCU heroes are seeing their mantles pass to new heroes.

Perhaps, after his experiences in No Way Home, Peter decides that he wants to resume his normal life, which he had just a few moments before his identity was revealed, and takes a step back, opting instead to assist Miles as he begins his heroic rise.

Given the chaos that a multiverse of villains appearing in reality would wreak, it’s not hard to imagine a young Miles being inspired to take action.

It’s something that would allow the MCU to put their own spin on Miles Morales while still keeping Holland on board—and given that the MCU already has Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop, and Cassie Lang, bringing Miles in as a Young Avengers as…

