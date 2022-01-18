Miles O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, is worth how much?

What is the net worth of Shaquille O’ Neal’s son, Miles?

SHAQUILLE O’Neal is widely regarded as one of the best basketball players and centers of all time.

He is well-known outside of basketball for being a family man, having fathered six children.

Myles B O’Neal, 24, was born on May 8, 1997, and is best known as the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

He is a television personality, DJ, and entertainer who is well-known outside of his family.

Shaunie’s Home Court, Basketball Wives, The Hills: New Beginnings, and Shaq Life are just a few of the shows he has appeared in over the years.

Myles joined E!’s new reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules in January 2022, which follows eight celebrity offspring who “come together to live and work as ranch hands for four weeks in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in the hopes of proving to themselves, their parents, and the world that they are more than their last names.”

Myles’ 240,000 Instagram followers are frequently updated on his life.

According to All Famous Birthdays, his net worth is (dollar)1.5 million.

Taahirah, 25, Shareef, 22, Amirah, 20, Shaqir, 18, and Me’arah, 15, are Shaq’s other children from his marriage to Shaunie O’Neal, 47.

Shareef, Myles’ brother, famously followed in his father’s footsteps and is a star player for the LSU Tigers, who have a fan base of over 2.6 million.

Shaqir and Amirah, who left LSU to attend and play for Texas Southern University, both play collegiately for the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Texas Southern Tigers.

Me’arah is expected to continue the family tradition of playing collegially after graduation in 2024.

Taahirah is said to be a social media marketing and community outreach expert today.

Ranch Rules, a new reality television show, takes celebrity kids away from Hollywood and onto a ranch.

The kids are expected to take on a series of outlandish, messy, and difficult tasks in order to prove to others that they are more than just a celebrity’s child.

Following a Covid-19-related closure, the kids will be assisting in the restoration and reopening of Saddleback Ranch to the public.

