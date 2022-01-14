Miles Teller on why working with Nicole Kidman was once a dreadful experience: ‘She didn’t talk to me at all.’

Miles Teller explains why working with Nicole Kidman was once a nightmare: “She didn’t talk to me at all.”

Nicole Kidman and Miles Teller first worked together in the 2010 film Rabbit Hole.

Teller praised the Being the Ricardos star and expressed his admiration for her as a newcomer at the time.

However, Teller and Kidman didn’t get along at first, owing to Kidman’s refusal to speak with the young actor.

Kidman’s silence, on the other hand, was for a reason.

Miles Teller was just starting out as an actor when the film Rabbit Hole was made.

As a result, he was getting up close and personal with a number of celebrities he had previously only seen on a movie screen from afar.

Nicole Kidman, who he not only met but also collaborated with, was one of those celebrities he admired.

In an interview with BlackBook, Teller said, “It was a larger-than-life, surreal experience, you know, going from seeing these people you’re a fan of to working with them.”

“Sports are similar.”

You can grow up with these people and then work in the same industry as them.”

In sports, however, older athletes are frequently unable to keep up with the younger generation.

Acting, according to Teller, is unique in that younger actors may find themselves working alongside older actors.

“That’s one of the strange aspects of being an actor.”

“You have to be on the same plane as them when you arrive,” he explained.

However, things did not go as planned when Teller and Kidman first collaborated.

Teller initially found working with Kidman to be a nightmare, as surreal as it was.

In a recently resurfaced interview, the War Dogs star described how Kidman gave him the silent treatment early on.

But she gradually began to open up to the actor.

“At first, she didn’t talk to me at all,” Teller explained to The Daily Telegraph Australia (via Digital Spy). “Then as we did our first scene, she started talking to me a little more, and then by the end of it, we were talking in between.”

Kidman didn’t speak to Teller for the sake of their performances, it was later revealed.

“Nicole had the idea that she wanted us to develop a relationship similar to our characters,” Teller explained.

Kidman apologized to her co-star for her behavior after everything was said and done…

