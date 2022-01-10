Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile Have Performed Miley Cyrus’ ‘Hannah Montana’ Era Hit — And They Want to Record It

Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile performed a cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Hannah Montana’ era hit, and they want to record it.

Miley Cyrus ushered in the year 2022 on stage with Brandi Carlile and other great singers.

While her wardrobe malfunction stole the show, Cyrus’ vocal range during her performance with Carlile was lauded.

Carlile herself has expressed interest in recording with her.

On New Year’s Eve 2022, the “Party in the USA” singer hosted a TV special in Miami for a large crowd of fully vaccinated partygoers.

During the event, Cyrus performed two songs with Carlile, which he described as “lucky.”

“How lucky am I that I get to ring in 2022 singing one of my all-time favorite songs with one of my all-time favorite artists?” Cyrus asked rhetorically mid-performance to her large audience.

“It’s chicks like her who inspire me to do what I do,” she went on to say.

Carlile and Cyrus performed “The Climb,” a Hannah Montana era anthem that has stood the test of time in Cyrus’ music career.

They also performed “The Story,” a song by Brandi Carlile that was a hit in 2007.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party featured a cast of other celebrities, including Pete Davidson, who served as her co-host.

Noah Cyrus, Miley’s sister, even joined her to perform a cover of Dolly Parton’s famous hit song “Jolene.”

Carlile performed a shortened version of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” while Cyrus and Davidson sang a duet of Will Smith’s “Miami.”

It would literally make my 2022 if you both recorded “The Climb” and “The Story,” and that’s saying a lot considering it’s only day 2 of the year.

All of the performers involved in Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve special received a lot of attention.

After seeing Cyrus perform “The Story,” Carlile expressed interest in recording with her.

Cyrus shared a video of herself singing a snippet while playing guitar with Carlile.

“This is what singing with your SHEro sounds like,” she captioned the video, tagging Carlile.

“I really feel like we should record this… I love you, @mileycyrus,” Carlile tweeted after retweeting Cyrus’ tweet.

“You are an absolute force.”

“DO IT!! An energy of fire and passion that resonates through the two of you performing,” one Twitter user urged the duo, while another expressed their enthusiasm, writing, “If you both recorded ‘The Climb’ and ‘The…

