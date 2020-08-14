Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson split after 10 months together following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have ended their romance.

The two singers began dating in late 2019 after Miley divorced Liam Hemsworth and enjoyed a very public fling with Katelynn Carter.

Now sources close to the pair have told TMZ that “they split within the last few weeks, and it’s unclear right now what led to the break-up.”

Miley and Cody had been friends for years before they went public in November 2019.

He looked after the singer when she had vocal cord surgery, and in March they had matching tattoos.

They had been self-isolating together in Los Angeles, and in early April delivered 120 tacos to their local hospital workers to thank them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They regularly posted on social media, including selfie, videos, and TikTok dances, and in April Miley shared pictures of her doing Cody’s make-up as they vowed to “end toxic masculinity.”

The news broke as Miley revealed she lost her virginity to ex-husband Liam when she was 16.

Alexandra Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast released a trailer for Miley’s interview, and it is madeup of various out-of-context soundbites.

But at one point, the singer says: “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy.”

Miley and Liam met in 2008 on the set of film The Last Song, when Miley was 16 and Liam was 18.

They dated for several years and became negaged in 2012 only to end their romance in 2013.

They reconciled in 2015 and married in 2018 in a small private wedding in Australia.

However, their split in August 2019 made headlines, as hours later Miley was seen kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn.

They dated for several weeks and Kaitlynn later admitted the entire situation left her “mortified.”