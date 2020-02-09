Miley Cyrus and Ex Liam Hemsworth Attend Same Pre-2020 Oscars Party

Awkward: Miley Cyrus and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth found themselves at the same pre-2020 Oscars bash, which was also attended by her parents.

The exes, who had been married for less than a year before their official separation last summer, were not spotted together on Friday at WME’s star-studded party, which took place at a private residence in Beverly Hills. They were photographed separately outside the event.

In late January, a judge signed papers to finalize Hemsworth and Cyrus’ divorce, which will be made official at the end of February.

Inside WME’s pre-Oscar’s party, Hemsworth was spotted hanging out with Vince Vaughn and later celebrity trainer Jason Walsh at a food table. Hemsworth also chatted with The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal and comedy star Nick Kroll by the bar when Cyrus’ parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus walked into the party. He was not seen interacting with the couple. Hemsworth later hugged Vaughn goodbye and left the party alone.

Not spotted: Hemsworth’s new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

According to a source inside the bash, “Miley was in a great mood at the WME party. She looked so beautiful, she was glowing in person and seemed very happy.”

“She was socializing with a lot of familiar faces as well as getting to know several new people as well,” the insider told E! News. “The private house had a bowling alley inside and Miley spent a lot of time bowling with several party guests.”

“She was completely unbothered that Liam was there,” the insider added. “The two didn’t appear to interact at all.”

Earlier in the night, Cyrus attended the Tom Ford fall-winter 2020 fashion show in Hollywood with her brother, Trace Cyrus. She also hung out with rapper Lil Nas X.

Cyrus’ boyfriend of several months, fellow singer Cody Simpson, not spotted with her that night. He was in New York a day earlier, attending the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event.

Other celebs spotted at WME’s pre-Oscars party included 2020 Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio, 2019 Oscar winner Rami Malek, Jake Gyllenhall, Dustin Hoffman, Little Women star and Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and boyfriend and Scrubs alum Zach Braff, Michael B. Jordan, Amber Heard, Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée and actress Rooney Mara, David Spade, Tessa Thompson, Wiz Khalifa, Dakota Johnson, Jonah Hill, Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Nicola Peltz, Adam Sandler, Josh Gad, Michelle Rodriguez and Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

WME partnered with Nic’s on Beverly to cater the event, which featured a plant-based menu and vegan spread from The Messy Table LA.

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

