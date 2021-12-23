Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s “Untraditional” New Year’s Eve Bash gets a first look.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which airs live on Peacock and NBC on Dec. 31. What better way to ring in 2022 than with the biggest stars of the past year?

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, two millennial icons, will officially co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Friday, December 31.

From 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., the show will be broadcast live.

NBC and Peacock both broadcast at 8:00 p.m. ET.

In a special sneak peek, the “Party in the USA” singer teases, “Honestly, I think people should watch this New Year’s Eve show because it’s going to be something that’s traditional, but we’re going to do it untraditionally.”

“I think the best part about this show is that we’re actually inviting our friends.”

It’ll be just like the real thing, except there will be cameras present.

It won’t feel like a performance at all.

Everyone will feel as if they are with us in Miami.”

Pete, on the other hand, is still putting together his guest list.

The Saturday Night Live star deadpans, “I’m not bringing anyone.”

With special guests and musical performances to liven up the party, Miley and Pete reminisce about the first time they collaborated on a “rap song about babies” for Saturday Night Live.

Miley teases, “One of us still has that tattoo [remembering the skit],” as Pete admits to having his “lasered off.”

“Since it’s live,” Miley teases, “anything can happen.”

Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca(dollar)h are all confirmed special guests.

“We are looking forward to partnering with [executive producer]Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” Jen Neal, NBCUniversal’s Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials, and E! News, previously stated.

For a sneak peek at what’s to come, check out the hilarious teaser above!

Lorne Michaels, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsay Shookus executive produce Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

Den of Thieves is in charge of production.

