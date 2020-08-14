Miley Cyrus breaks silence on Cody Simpson split and says former couple are taking time apart to ‘work’ on themselves

MILEY Cyrus has broken her silence on her split from Cody Simpson, revealing the former couple are taking time apart to “work” on themselves.

The singer said they’re still “friends” but “individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be”.

Miley, 27, opened up about the break up in an Instagram Live video on Thursday night after TMZ broke the news.

She said: “A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that.

“So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up.

“It was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it.

“But right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age.

“We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza.

“We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”

The two singers began dating in late 2019 after Miley divorced Liam Hemsworth and then enjoyed a very public fling with Katelynn Carter.

Sources close to the pair told TMZ that “they split within the last few weeks, and it’s unclear right now what led to the break-up.”

Miley and Cody, 23, had been friends for years before they went public in November 2019.

He looked after the singer when she had vocal cord surgery, and in March they had matching tattoos.

They had been self-isolating together in Los Angeles, and in early April delivered 120 tacos to their local hospital workers to thank them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They regularly posted on social media, including selfie, videos, and TikTok dances, and in April Miley shared pictures of her doing Cody’s make-up as they vowed to “end toxic masculinity.”

The news broke as Miley revealed she lost her virginity to ex-husband Liam when she was 16.

Alexandra Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast released a trailer for Miley’s interview, and it is made-up of various out-of-context soundbites.

But at one point, the hitmaker says: “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy.”

They dated for several years and became engaged in 2012 only to end their romance in 2013.

They reconciled in 2015 and married in 2018 in a small private wedding in Australia.

However, their split in August 2019 made headlines, as hours later Miley was seen kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn.

They dated for several weeks and Kaitlynn later admitted the entire situation left her “mortified.”