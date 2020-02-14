Miley Cyrus Calls Out Her Own Nip Slip In NSFW Picture

Can’t be tamed! Miley Cyrus has taken over New York Fashion Week.

The “Slide Away” singer delighted fans on Wednesday evening when she made a surprise cameo in Marc Jacobs‘ NYFW show. Cyrus, wearing a bralette top, pants, and leather gloves, hit the runway holding a zebra-print coat. After making an appearance at the star-studded event, which also included runway walks from Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, the Disney alum was spotted arriving at The Bowery Hotel in the city.

While entering the hotel, Cyrus had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction with her top, causing a nip slip. But Cyrus isn’t letting the malfunction get her down, she’s embracing it, calling herself out on Instagram!

After seeing the nip slip photos, the 27-year-old star took to her social media page to share a series of snaps from after the Marc Jacobs show, including the photo of her wardrobe malfunction.

“Swipe right,” Cyrus captioned the series of pics. “But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon.”

The social media platform is known for removing photos that break their community guidelines. Instagram doesn’t allow nudity, which according to its guidelines, “includes some photos of female nipples.”

But it looks like Instagram has yet to take down Cyrus’ post, which has been up for 13 hours.

While on Instagram on Wednesday night, Cyrus also gave fans a close-up look at her runway glam.

“genius design and execution @marcjacobs,” wrote.

After seeing the post, Cyrus’ boyfriend, Cody Simpson, commented, “Galvanized, you are beyond.”

