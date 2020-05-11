Miley Cyrus Celebrates Anniversary of Liam Hemsworth Tribute Song “Malibu”

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Miley Cyrus is in the mood to celebrate.

On Monday, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer took to Instagram to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of her song “Malibu,” which was inspired by her rekindled romance with ex Liam Hemsworth. In the 2017 song, Cyrus details getting back together with The Hunger Games star in 2015 and picking up where they left off in Malibu, which is where they lived together before their 2019 divorce.

“3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MALIBU,” she captioned her post, which featured a celebratory montage of clips from the “Malibu” music video as well as a series of fan reaction videos.

Shortly following Cyrus and Hemsworth’s unexpected split, the Disney alum released her breakup anthem “Slide Away,” which appeared to give fans an inside look into what drove them apart. After the former loves announced that they were going their separate ways, a source told E! News, “Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn’t a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently.”

A lot has changed for The Last Song co-stars since their divorce. In addition to finding love with fellow musician Cody Simpson, Cyrus went on to host her own Instagram Live show Bright Minded, which she recently opened up about in an interview with WSJ Magazine.

“When my community and peers and local heroes and activists started reaching out to me, I knew I had something special that was actually doing what it was created to do. It was connecting people,” she told the outlet, adding that the popular show has “evolved so deeply from trying to provide some escapism to actually the opposite: to not escaping, to diving into deeper involvement with our community.”

For his part, Hemsworth, who has been romantically linked to actress Maddison Brown, moved home to Australia to be closer to family after his and Cyrus’ split. Speaking with Men’s Health Australia, the Isn’t It Romantic star shared how he’s stayed “balanced” in the wake of their public separation, telling the publication, “This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me.”

While neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth has spoken candidly about their divorce, members from the Hemsworth family have weighed in. Months after breaking up, his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky said, “After a relationship that you’ve dedicated ten years to, he’s a little bit down but he’s coping well. He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better.”

Hemsworth’s older brother Chris Hemsworth credited his fitness transformation with reuniting with his family in the land down under. “It’s Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!” he said, referencing his and Cyrus’ former residence.