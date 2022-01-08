Miley Cyrus’ cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with sister Noah Cyrus wasn’t her first time covering the song.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most well-known musical artists in the world, a star who has undergone numerous public transformations.

The 29-year-old is the goddaughter of country music legend Dolly Parton, best known for bold pop songs like “Wrecking Ball” and “Midnight Sky.”

On several occasions, Cyrus has paid tribute to her godmother, even putting a unique spin on some of Parton’s songs.

Parton’s iconic hit “Jolene” was recently covered by Cyrus during her New Year’s Eve TV special, and she even invited her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, on stage to sing the song with her.

Miley’s televised New Year’s Eve bash, which she co-hosted with Pete Davidson, included a slew of big names and memorable moments.

Miley brought her younger sister, Noah, on stage with her to sing “Jolene,” and their voices blended perfectly to bring the song to life.

The song has never sounded better, according to many fans who commented on the duet’s YouTube video.

“Miley is a consummate professional, and her stunning sister has a fantastic voice.

This has to be one of Jolene’s best musical and duo collaborations.

“I really like it,” one fan said.

“Their different musical tastes and styles complement each other so well,” another said.

That performance was electrifying; the dynamic was flawless, and Noah’s voice continues to improve — fantastic.”

Miley Cyrus fans are well aware that she has performed “Jolene” several times.

This song was featured in her 2012 Backyard Sessions, and it featured the young artist showcasing her incredible range and vocal prowess.

Miley was known at the time as “Hannah Montana” in the television show of the same name.

Her Backyard Sessions helped to show fans that she is capable of so much more.

The Backyard Sessions YouTube video has received over 330 million views to date, proving Miley’s interpretation of “Jolene” is timeless.

It wasn’t the first time she’d performed the song in front of an audience.

Miley performed onstage with Dolly Parton in 2010.

