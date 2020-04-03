Miley Cyrus Gets a Serious Case of the Butterflies as Cody Simpson Reads Her a Love Poem

Cody Simpson knows the way to girlfriend Miley Cyrus‘ heart.

The Australian crooner had Miley’s heart aflutter—and everyone else watching for that matter—when he read a poem from his book of poems Prince Neptune, which is available for purchase Tuesday, April 7.

Prior to Cody reading his poem, Miley had Lili Reinhart read some of her work from her book Swimming Lessons, something that made her uncomfortable. “I got all weird because I’m not good with mush,” the singer explains.

Nonetheless, she wanted her hunky beau to share the poem he wrote about her. So without further ado he read, “In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there but fall short because I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful. All other—”

Cyrus interrupts to yell, “Babe!”

He continues, “—sleep in winter forests, but she is the one who swims in the sun and doesn’t burn up.”

As his reading session comes to an end, the “Malibu” singer reveals she’s “freaked” by the fact that he calls her “the most beautiful.”

They then start discussing how Miley cut Cody’s hair because she was “mad” about her own haircut. “I love you, you look so cute,” she gleefully tells him.

After exchanging more than a few ‘love you’s’ they say goodbye, but Cody ends their talk first. She jokes, “He’s the only one who’s hung up on me first. This is why I’m into this guy. You know? That’s what I need.”

In addition to Cody’s riveting poem, they sang a cover of “True Love Will Find You In The End” by Beck.

And unfortunately, tomorrow will be Miley’s season finale for her makeshift talk show Bright Minded. For the finale, she’s going out with a bang and interviewing Selena Gomez, Elton John, Jimmy Fallonand Kerry Washington. So make sure to tune-in when she goes live on Instagram at 11:30 a.m. PST!