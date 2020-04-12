Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson a Makeover After Hair Transformation

Sure you can give your partner a “quarantine hairstyle,” but how about a transformation?

Miley Cyrus gave Cody Simpsonone on Saturday night as both practiced social distancing together in the house amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 23-year-old Australian musician uploaded on his Instagram Story a picture of the 27-year-old pop star using pink lipstick on his lips and a video of her using mascara to his eyelashes as he likewise sporting activities sparkling eyeshadow.

The transformation happened greater than a week after Cyrus cut Simpson’s head. Lots of people are these days going with low-maintenance haircuts as beauty salons and also various other organisations regarded non-essential stay closed amidst the pandemic.

Simpson published on his regular Instagram prey on Sunday a video of him relaxing on a shag armchair in his brand-new make-up, as Jill Barber‘s 2003 cover of the timeless French track “Sous le Ciel de Paris” played.

“Biggest my type ever,” Cyrus commented.

She also shared on her Instagram Story a photo of Simpson sporting his new remodeling, creating, “I. Beat. That. Face. @codysimpson”

The makeover seems for a photo art project; Fashion digital photographer Mert Alaş shared on his Instagram Story pictures of a fabricated Simpson posing with a lingerie-clad Cyrus. He captioned the slide program, “Quarantine days coming soon” as well as labelled the pair.

Simpson reposted the pictures as well as likewise shared classic photos of what show up to be motivations behind the at-home fashion shoot; 1999 Rolling Stone images of Brad Pittposturing in gowns and famous rock stars in intense make-up in the ’70s– Mick Jagger as well as the late Lou Reed and David Bowie.

Cyrus also shared a number of pictures of Pitt, creating, “Wash your hands & end harmful maleness. Periodttttt.”

She additionally posted two pictures of Bowie with spouse Iman, creating, “Us” as well as “You N Me.”