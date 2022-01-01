Miley Cyrus Kicks Off 2022 With Wardrobe Malfunction on New Year’s Eve Show: ‘Everybody’s Definitely Looking at Me Now’ Miley Cyrus Kicks Off 2022 With Wardrobe Malfunction on New Year’s Eve Show: ‘Everybody’s Definitely Looking at Me Now’

Miley Cyrus Kicks Off 2022 With Wardrobe Malfunction on New Year’s Eve Show: ‘Everybody’s Definitely Looking at Me Now’ Miley Cyrus Kicks Off 2022 With Wardrobe Malfunction on New Year’s Eve Show Miley Cyrus Kicks Off 2022 With Wardrobe Malfunction on New Year’s Eve Show

Miley Cyrus had a wardrobe malfunction just after the ball dropped while hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson on Friday, December 31.

The 29-year-old singer’s silver top broke while she was performing “Party in the USA.”

She went backstage after attempting to keep her sparkly outfit in place at the start of the song while her backup singers and band temporarily took over.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus joked about changing the lyrics to the 2009 hit.

… I’m still wearing the most clothes on stage that I’ve ever worn.”

The “We Can’t Stop” singer wore a red blazer when she returned to the stage, which she had worn earlier in the show.

At the conclusion of the show, Cyrus seemed to address the snafu.

“Thank you, everyone, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you

“Tonight’s show was all about being adaptable, rolling with the punches, and making the best of even the most trying situations,” she explained.

“And that tenacity shouldn’t stop there.

Let’s carry that forward into the new year.

We’ve all learned to anticipate the unexpected, so instead of seeing it as a problem, consider it an opportunity.

I wish everyone in Miami, as well as those who are watching from afar, a happy and healthy year in 2022.

Thank you for helping to make tonight a reality.

You were truly everything I needed to throw the best party ever.”

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon together, the Hannah Montana alum and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, teased the NBC special ahead of the big event.

On December 9, Cyrus said, “One thing I think that gets focused on around New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen.”

“We forget to honor and look backward, and we kind of erase everything that has happened.”

With their rocking New Year’s Eve bash, Cyrus and the Meet Cute actress hoped to pay homage to years gone by while keeping the party feeling fresh.

“I wanted to do something traditional, but I knew we’d do it in a unique and creative way.”

