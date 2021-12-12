Miley Cyrus Makes a Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Billie Eilish Episode

During a Billie Eilish episode on Saturday Night Live, Miley Cyrus makes a surprise appearance.

Miley Cyrus must be on producer Lorne Michaels’ speed dial because she made another appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, briefly dethroning host and musical guest Billie Eilish.

Cyrus appeared in the sketch “Christmas Cards,” in which a couple played by Alex Moffat and Melissa Villasenor caught up with their friends via Christmas cards.

Cyrus was a musical performer for Elon Musk’s episode in May, and this was her second appearance on the show this year.

Villasenor was proud of how she arranged their Christmas cards on their refrigerator when Moffat arrived home at the beginning of the sketch.

They do know a lot of people, a lot of whom are strange.

Villasenor’s friend Ruth (Punkie Johnson) was featured on one card, which included a photo of her with Cyrus.

“What better way than a Christmas card to remind you that I met a celebrity at a restaurant 11 months ago?” Ruth wondered.

Ruth only knew her as “Hannah Montana,” and Cyrus said she was racist if she didn’t pose for a photo with her.

“I guess ‘Merry Christmas from Miley and…” Cyrus trailed off after that.

“You have no idea who I am? You’re a racist!” Ruh exclaimed.

Despite the fact that Cyrus did not appear in any other sketches, she stayed for the entire show.

She was there with her brother, Finneas, when Eilish said her goodnights.

She even took to Instagram to share a picture from the set.

“Lorne Michaels is bringing The Three Amigos back to life.

“I’m going to be a star,” Cyrus joked.

Finneas also attended both of Eilish’s musical performances.

In the sketch “Hotel Ad,” he played multiple roles.

Finneas appeared as an influencer in the pre-recorded “TikTok” sketch.

Cyrus revealed a secret close relationship with SNL cast member Pete Davidson when she visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

To commemorate “The Baby Step,” a music video in which they both played rapping babies, the two got matching tattoos.

That week’s host, Larry David, was perplexed by what everyone else was doing and interrupted the music video.

“At the end, Larry David asked, ‘What’s going on?’ and we said, ‘We babies.’ And for some reason, we looked at each other and were…

