Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Runway Cameo at Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week Show

Miley Cyrus walked onto this runway like a wrecking ball.

The pop star made a surprise appearance during Marc Jacobs‘ New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday night, capping off yet another unforgettable intro to next season’s hottest trends.

Cyrus sizzled in a pair of low-waisted trousers and bra top, which she paired with leather gloves and a zebra print coat.

As a longtime muse of Jacobs and past collaborator, it’s no wonder Miley agreed to walk the catwalk. The 27-year-old appeared as the face of the brand for its 2014 spring/summer campaign, and last year the pair designed and sold a hoodie together to raise funds for Planned Parenthood.

Just days ago, Miley attended the very star-studded Tom Ford show in Los Angeles. She popped back up in the Big Apple earlier today in a fiery leather outfit.

