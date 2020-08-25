Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her grandma Loretta as she says she will ‘ache everyday’

MILEY Cyrus is currently mourning the death of her grandma Loretta as she says she will “ache everyday.“

The singer had disappeared from social media for a few days before returning with the tragic news.

Miley, 27, took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to explain to her fans why she had disappeared from social media for a few days as fans believed she was mourning the end of her relationship with Cody Simpson.

However, she made the sad announcement that her grandmother Loretta – Mammie – had passed away.

“To my fans: I know it feels like I disappeared the last few days … but someone that means more to me than words can say did the same,” the Midnight Sky singer shared on Instagram stories.

“I am completely heart broken. My Mammie is gone but never forgotten.

“She has always been a legend and will continue to live on through love, compassion and kindness.”

She continued: “When I grow up … I hope to be just even a sliver of the incredible woman my Mammie was … and is. She could never be erased.”

Loretta was the Miley’s maternal grandmother.

The recently single entertainer also shared a series of videos and photos of her beloved grandmother on her social media feed.

“Even though you are gone…. NOTHING has or ever will change,” she expressed.

“You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world.

“You are sunshine. Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted.

“I will miss you for the rest of my life…. I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated.

“With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us….”

Miley was very close to her Mammie – she even got her grandmother’s portrait tattooed on her forearm.

She was also her usual companion on red carpets and even made a series of cameos while Miley judged The Voice.

Miley recently opened up to Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper about her very public breakup from Liam Hemsworth.

She revealed: “I had a very public, very big breakup that was a 10-year span of a relationship.

“I tried not to get lost in the emotion … It’s like a death when you lose a loved one, it’s that deep.”

She emphasized by repeating how it felt again: “It feels like a death.”

During the same interview, the entertainer also revealed she lost her virginity to the Hunger Games star.

Miley said: “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.

“I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser.”

Miley also recently split from Cody after 10 months together, revealing that the couple are taking time apart to “work” on themselves.

She added that they are still “friends,” but “individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be.”

On the other side of things, Liam is dating 24-year-old model Gabriella Brooks – who he was first linked to in early 2019.