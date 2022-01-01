Miley Cyrus nailed her New Year’s Eve wardrobe malfunction.

After recovering from a wardrobe malfunction during her New Year’s Eve special on NBC, Miley Cyrus joked, “I’m still in the most clothes I’ve ever worn on stage.”

We can’t stop ourselves from bowing down to Miley Cyrus, and we won’t stop.

On Friday, December 31, while hosting Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party,

Onstage, the singer’s silver chainmail top appeared to break, causing her to have a wardrobe malfunction.

As she sang “Party in the USA” during the Miami show, she noticed her top was falling off.

“All right,” she said as she quickly grabbed the garment to keep herself covered.

Miley then turned away from the audience, her bare back to them, while continuing to sing like a pro.

Miley walked to the back of the stage to fix the broken garment while her backup singers continued to perform.

Miley was dressed in a red blazer when she returned and continued with her show.

At one point, she even laughed it off, changing the lyrics to “Get to the club in my taxi cab Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.”

“I’m still in the most clothes I’ve ever worn on stage,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer added.

“It was iconic,” one social media user wrote of her big save.

She’s extremely adaptable.

“It’s giving… the first iconic moment of 2022,” another said.

Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, Noah Cyrus, and other stars performed on the NBC show, which was co-hosted by Pete Davidson.

Peacock is currently streaming Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

(The NBCUniversal family includes E! News and Peacock.)

