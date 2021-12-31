Miley Cyrus, Rebel Wilson, and Other Celebrities Ring in the New Year: Photos

Pictures of Miley Cyrus, Rebel Wilson, and Other Celebrities Ringing in the New Year

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Rebel Wilson used creative ways to ring in 2022 after a year filled with ups and downs.

The Bridesmaids actress, 41, spent New Year’s Eve in her native Australia, allowing her to start the new year ahead of her Hollywood peers.

The Cats actress shared a few Instagram photos of herself watching fireworks with friends in Sydney.

Wilson changed into a sparkly Burberry dress for the more formal toast after taking in the sights in a casual yellow sweatsuit.

She grinned in one video while holding a bottle of rosé champagne and pretending to offer a drink to a koala-shaped planter.

Celebrations in the United States were just getting started when the Pitch Perfect star was sunbathing on New Year’s Day.

Cyrus, 29, began her day with a dress rehearsal for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, her end-of-year television special.

On Friday, December 31, she shared photos of herself practicing with cohost Pete Davidson on Instagram, writing, “Last rehearsal until show time!”

“(hashtag)MileysNewYearsEveParty is Live Tonight on @nbc @peacocktv from Miami.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer sang with her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, whom she referred to as a “role model” in another photo.

Despite the fact that the Grammy nominee, 21, was still on board for the festivities, her sister and Davidson, 28, faced possible cancellations due to the nationwide outbreak of positive coronavirus cases.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced on Friday morning that he had withdrawn from the special due to a COVID-19 exposure.

“I found out I was exposed to COVID after the holiday, I’ve tested negative, but I’ve decided not to travel to Miami for the New Year’s Eve Party out of caution,” the California native, 49, wrote in an Instagram message.

“Wishing everyone a happy and safe New Year!”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Miley shared her vision for the special.

“I wanted to do something traditional, but I knew we’d do it in a unique and unconventional way, and we did that by starting with going to Miami,” she explained.

“I’ll be naked, and [Pete] will be funny.”

