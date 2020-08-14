Miley Cyrus reveals she lost her virginity to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth at 16 years old

MILEY Cyrus has revealed she lost her virginity to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth at 16 years old.

The singer also admitted she lied to the actor, who was 19 at the time, about being a virgin by pretending she’d already had sex with a male friend.

Miley, 27, opened up about personal life on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alexandra Cooper.

She said: “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.

“I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser”.

Miley says she held on to her lie for “10 years” before coming clean.

The star also revealed her first sexual experience was a threesome with two girls.

She explained: ‘The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl, two of them,” adding that they went beyond “first base.”

Miley said she was “attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys.”

Miley and Liam dated for several years and became engaged in 2012 only to end their romance in 2013.

They reconciled in 2015 and married in 2018 in a small private wedding in Nashville.

However, they split for good in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Miley has broken her silence on her split from Cody Simpson, revealing the former couple are taking time apart to “work” on themselves.

The singer said they’re still “friends,” but “individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be.”

Miley, 27, opened up about the break up in an Instagram Live video on Thursday night after TMZ broke the news.

She said: “A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that.

“So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up.

“But right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age.

“We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza.

“We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”

The two singers began dating in 2019 after Miley divorced Liam and enjoyed a very public fling with The Hills star Katelynn Carter.

Miley and Cody had been friends for years before they went public in November of last year.

They had been self-isolating together in Los Angeles, and in early April delivered 120 tacos to their local hospital workers to thank them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They regularly posted on social media, including selfies, videos, and TikTok dances, and in April, Miley shared pictures of her doing Cody’s make-up as they vowed to “end toxic masculinity.”