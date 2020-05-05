Miley Cyrus Reveals the First Thing She Wants to Do After Social Distancing Ends

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Miley Cyrus has sweet plans for post-social distancing life.

Speaking with WSJ Magazine, the “Party In The USA” singer revealed the first thing she wants to do once social distancing is over, sharing that it will involve a reunion with her parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.

“The first thing I want to do is definitely hug my mom and dad when I get the green light that it’s safe,” she told the outlet. “Right now, my mom won’t get anywhere near me.”

During her interview, she opened up about the challenges of being away from her famous family amid the pandemic and how they’re staying connected virtually. “My mom and I pretty much FaceTime from the minute I’m awake until I’m asleep,” she said. “I love that she has nothing to do; so she has to just sit with me every moment, which is like the good old days.”

But when it came to Billy Ray, the “Slide Away” singer joked that introducing the country crooner to FaceTime wasn’t an easy feat. “My dad had two BlackBerrys: He said two BlackBerrys equal an iPhone, which is not true,” Miley continued. “So we mailed my dad an iPhone that was already set up that only has one button, which is FaceTime, on the home screen.”

In response to the pandemic, Miley launched her Instagram Live series Bright Minded, which she said “evolved so deeply from trying to provide some escapism to actually the opposite: to not escaping, to diving into deeper involvement with our community.” Since creating the uplifting show, fellow stars, activists and leaders have reached out to the “Mother’s Daughter” singer to be a part of it, helping Miley achieve her mission of inspiring, educating and supporting her fans.

“I’m so involved in the show—writing the intro, writing the questions and making sure I know all the information about the guests—I didn’t have a lot of time to look at the way that the press was receiving it. I only knew my community was finding peace in it,” she said, adding, “When my community and peers and local heroes and activists started reaching out to me, I knew I had something special that was actually doing what it was created to do. It was connecting people.”

As for the Bright Minded interview she was most nervous to conduct, Miley gushed, “Oh, my God! With Elizabeth Warren, I was so nervous I even put on a nice linen blouse. Everything in my closets is studded or leather or latex, honey. So I’m going through my damn closet, like, What am I going to wear to interview the friggin’ senator?”