Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Other Celebrities Fostering or Adopting Pets During Quarantine

During the coronavirus outbreak, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and other celebrities have turned to their furry friends for comfort — and many are providing forever homes to pups in need.

The 27-year-old singer and her boyfriend Cody Simpson introduced their rescue pup Bo to their Instagram followers earlier this month, adding to Cyrus’ growing collection of pets.

During a recent episode of her Instagram Live series, the Disney alum discussed how the current COVID-19 crisis has impacted animal shelters across the country with Melissa Bacelar, the owner of California’s Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel, and Rescue.

“When we first got him, [Bo] was so shy, but now he’s completely out of his shell.”

Cyrus told the shelter owner earlier this month, “He’s such a mama’s boy, which I love.”

Gomez, who is also 27, used her platform to urge her fans to consider the canine companions who are in need of a safe home during this stressful time.

“I’d like to introduce Daisy, my new family member,” the Spring Breakers star said during an Instagram livestream in March.

“I have a few friends who are currently fostering animals just to provide them with a safe haven… I couldn’t help myself, I had to keep her.”

Fostering or adopting a pet benefits not only the lucky pups who are given forever homes, but it also helps the new caregivers, especially during stressful times.

Fostering her husky was “the single best decision” actress Camila Morrone could have made for her mental health during her self-quarantine.

“To all my friends who are thinking about doing this, DO IT,” the 22-year-old Argentine captioned a sweet Instagram photo of herself and her new puppy, emphasizing that fostering a needy animal is a life-changing experience.

“You won’t be sorry because these adorable creatures are in desperate need of your help.”

To find out which other celebrities have adopted or fostered dogs to help them get through their coronavirus isolation, scroll down.

