Miley Cyrus’ top falls off the stage during her New Year’s show with Pete Davidson, causing a shocking wardrobe malfunction.

On Friday night, the 29-year-old singer and Pete co-hosted the NBC New Year’s Eve Party special from Miami.

Miley performed her classic hit Party in the USA as the clock approached midnight, dressed in a tiny silver skirt and top with a cowl neckline and strategically placed holes.

The silver fabric was held together by thin straps, which came apart as Miley gave her all in her performance, allowing the silver fabric to fall down and almost expose her breasts.

Miley caught the top just in time before turning away from the cameras and heading backstage to sort it out, leaving her band and backup singers to finish the song without her.

The singer then returned to the stage, this time wearing a red blazer and quoting a line from the song, saying, “Everybody’s DEFINITELY looking at me now!”

Miley sang a medley of her hits, including Midnight Sky from 2020 and We Can’t Stop from 2013, which featured artist 24kGoldn.