Miley Cyrus Wanted to “Copy” Hilary Duff With Hannah Montana Role

Miley Cyrus has always looked up to Hilary Duff.

During Wednesday’s episode of her Instagram Live show Bright Minded, the “Slide Away” singer admitted that the Lizzie McGuire alum served as major inspiration for her character on Hannah Montana.

Sitting down with Duff for the inspirational show, Cyrus even admitted that the “only reason” she took the role was so she could “copy” her. Wanting to get her start on Disney like the Younger star, Cyrus recalled auditioning for the hit Disney Channel series and channeled her inner Lizzie during the process.

“But the only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did,” she shared. “And so really, I don’t think I gave a s–t about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what.”

Seizing the moment to honor her hero, Cyrus continued, “So I just wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring me. I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it wasn’t for you and you showing me how to do that.”

Humbled by Cyrus’ kind words, Hilary said, “First of all, you’re so sweet, and I feel like I’ve known you for such a long time. Just to hear you say that, I feel like you have been such a bright light and you have made so many choices that have been so bold and you’re an inspiration to me and to all of us — and you continue to be.”

She added, “But really, I think that I totally look to you for inspiration on how to be cool and what to wear and what you’re doing and all of this s–t.”

Further proving that she was Duff biggest fan, Cyrus admitted that she saw the A Cinderella Story star in concert back in the day. “I wanted to say that I came to your concert when I was 11 and I told you that I wore a plaid skirt and Uggs to the show because you wore a plaid skirt and Uggs.”

“And from the nosebleed seats I was hoping you would notice me and be like, ‘Hey girl, nice Uggs!’ I don’t know what I was thinking, but I was obsessed with your t-shirt,” she continued. “It was bedazzled and it said ‘Nashville,’ and I immediately went and bought a bedazzler and I stayed up all night jeweling everything that I owned.”

Acknowledging the full circle moment, Cyrus joked, “Okay, so for my fans to know: You can go from stalking someone behind their tour bus to FaceTiming them live on Instagram.”

Since launching Bright Minded, Cyrus has taken the time reconnect with several Disney alums. For her second episode, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer rekindled her friendship with Demi Lovato. To commemorate the 14th anniversary of Hannah Montana, Cyrus reconnected with her co-star Emily Osment and treated fans to a walk down memory lane by critiquing their wardrobes from the show.