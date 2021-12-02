Miley Cyrus would be ecstatic to see this Queen of the Universe sneak peek.

Miley Cyrus would be proud of this Queen of the Universe sneak peek

In this RuPaul’s Drag Race singing competition spinoff, get loud and proud with judges Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, and Leona Lewis.

Sister, it’s time for you to sing it!

Queen of the Universe, a spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will premiere on December 1st.

On Paramount(plus), there are two.

Graham Norton will host the singing competition show, which will feature drag queen contestants from ten different countries competing for the title.

The show features RuPaul as a producer.

Each contestant will be judged on performance, wardrobe, and diva attitude by Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, and Leona Lewis, a pop star.

The prestigious Pop Diva Panel looks on as contestant Chy’enne Valentino performs a powerful rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” in an E! exclusive clip.

The performer, dressed in a dazzling emerald gown, takes the stage and immediately draws the judges’ attention, who smile and clap as she begins the hit song.

The judges are taken aback and sing along with the contestant, raising an octave.

As the other judges clap in unison, Lewis raises her arms in the air and lets out a loud “whooo.”

The powerful moment gives you goose bumps, especially when you realize that this is a first-of-its-kind pageant, unlike RuPaul’s Drag Race’s famous lip synching.

“It’s a singing competition; no one is lip-syncing, they’re all singing their own tunes,” Williams explained to Entertainment Weekly, “and we’ll be judging them not only on the quality of their talent and musicianship, but also on their star quality.”

We can’t wait to get dressed up for this fierce competition.

Watch the exclusive clip above, and tune in to Paramount(plus) on December 1st to see the full episode.

