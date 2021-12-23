Military Wife Struggles With LulaRoe in ‘LulaRich’ Documentary Unaired Story

Many of the LuLaRoe company’s shady practices were revealed in the LuLaRich documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

LuLaRoe was a multi-level marketing company that sold leggings and other women’s wear.

Many former LuLaRoe sellers share their stories, many of which ended up costing them a lot of money.

Producers claim that there were even more stories that didn’t make the cut.

Blye Faust and Cori Shepherd Stern, producers, spoke with Zoom on Nov.

16 in regards to the LuLaRich documentary

Here’s a story they told that didn’t make it into the Amazon show.

Many potential subjects will be pre-interviewed by filmmakers during the course of making a documentary.

Then they pick the people who will be photographed.

Stern recalled a possible LuLaRich documentary interviewee who had a compelling story to tell.

Stern explained, “It was in the pre-interviews, a Marine wife, a military wife.”

“A lot of military wives were targeted,” says the author.

Alternatively, many military wives ended up selling LuLaRoe.

In one case, someone with whom we conducted a pre-interview, she stated, “I started out selling, and I was really excited.”

The LuLaRich documentary depicts how the number of consultants has grown exponentially.

This person had a similar experience, in which LuLaRoe undercut her business.

“Then, within a short period of time,” Stern continued, “three other women on her street were also selling LuLaRoe.”

“Since every other house on the street is also a LuLaRoe sales center, it was really difficult to sell.”

It’s interesting to learn that your next-door neighbor also sells LuLaRoe.

“

Despite the fact that this woman’s story did not make the final cut, the LuLaRich documentary contains a number of similar stories.

LuLaRoe attracted a lot of stay-at-home moms because they could work from home.

Paul and Tiffany Ivanovsky, for example, sold LuLaRoe together.

“One of the couples in the film was Paul and Tiffany, and there were frequently couples involved, especially in some of the larger consultants,” Stern said.

“One of the biggest was Paul and Tiffany, and Paul sold…

