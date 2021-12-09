Milk and Cookies Fudge, according to Trisha Yearwood, is the perfect Christmas Eve thank you to Santa.

Trisha Yearwood’s enthusiasm for the Christmas season is unrivaled.

She enjoys carrying on traditions started by her parents, Jack and Gwen.

Yearwood also enjoys starting new traditions with her husband, Garth Brooks, which she hopes his daughters August, Taylor, and Allie will carry on.

Food traditions that weave their way into this most festive time of year are a big fan of the country superstar.

One of these is the addition of sweet treats, which the family looks forward to every year during the holidays.

Milk and Cookies Fudge is a family favorite, and it’s the perfect Christmas Eve thank you to Santa.

Yearwood said in an interview with CMT that she loved coming up with new recipes for her new book Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.

“There are things in here that we already make on a regular basis.”

And obviously, given the five-year gap between books, there are things I’ve been working on for the past five years,” she explained.

“It’s difficult to come up with new ideas that aren’t new,” she admitted.

“A lot of these things will be different from what I grew up with.”

I’d like people to prepare the food.

I don’t want it to just sit on a shelf, and I don’t want it to be a pretty book that you never use to cook from – I want you to make the recipes in it.”

Trisha created this delectably simple recipe by combining two of her favorite decadent desserts: fudge and chocolate chip cookies.

She also stated that the addition of sweetened condensed milk gives the sweet treat the taste of milk when combined with the cookies.

Store-bought chocolate chip cookie dough, a can of sweetened condensed milk, white chocolate chips, cream cheese, kosher salt, one pound of confectioner’s sugar, and red and green sprinkles are among the ingredients in this recipe.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Use parchment to line a baking sheet.

Form small rounds out of the cookie dough.

Bake according to the package directions on a baking sheet.

Allow time for cooling.

Separate the cookie dough between two parchment or wax paper sheets.

Roll the dough pieces into 14-inch logs about 12-inch thick, then roll the paper to cover them.

Slice into 14-inch rounds and place 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet….

