Milla Jovovich reveals newborn daughter Osian has ‘bad case of jaundice’

She gave birth to her third daughter on February 2.

And on Monday, Milla Jovovich, 44, shared that the newborn named Osian has ‘a bad case of jaundice’ and she’s been in and out of the hospital for tests.

Posting a sweet photo of middle daughter Dashiel, four, giving her baby sister a bottle, Milla explained on Instagram: ‘I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out.

‘But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible.’

Milla went on: ‘Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.’

According to the Mayo Clinic, infant jaundice is a common condition and causes a yellow discoloration of the baby’s skin and eyes that becomes apparent between two and four days after the birth.

It’s due to an excess of bilirubin, a yellow pigment of red blood cells, and occurs because a newborn’s immature liver isn’t able to remove it quickly enough from the body.

In most cases, the Mayo Clinic states, simply making sure the infant is fed every couple of hours is sufficient to correct the problem.

Both Dashiel and older sister Ever, 12, have been hands on in helping to care for the new addition to the family.

Milla has shared photos of both girls with the baby and gushed over their excitement and love for little Osian.

‘I can already see that Osian will grow up with not one, but two mamas in our house!’ she wrote on Instagram.

The Resident Evil star shares her children with filmmaker husband Paul W. S. Anderson, 54, whom she married in 2009.

The baby’s full name is Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson and Milla shared with her social media followers why it’s a long one.

‘Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot,’ she said.

‘Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few.’