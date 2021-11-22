Millennials are offended by Kid Rock’s new song, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live.”

Kid Rock’s new song “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” was released on Friday, and it tackles the subject of “cancel culture” with all of Kid Rock’s usual nuance and subtlety.

On the new track, the first single from his upcoming triple album, the 50-year-old singer-songwriter raps for over four minutes about his disdain for political correctness.

So far, it does not appear that the anthem has swayed anyone’s opinion.

In his new song, Kid Rock wonders, “So what the f— is up with all the backlash?”

“You snowflakes, here’s a newsflash!” says the song, which is full of current buzzwords with politicized undertones like this, all geared toward a general message of irreverence.

“And these minions and their agendas,” he continues in another verse, “Every opinion has a millennial offended But this amendment one rings true and if you don’t dissent, b-, then see number two.”

It’s a collaboration with Monster Truck, and it’s the first single from an untitled upcoming album.

According to The Detroit Free Press, the project will include three “discs”: one dedicated to hip-hop, one to country, and one to rock.

Kid Rock’s first new album since 2017 will feature ten all-new songs on each album.

Depending on where you look, the reactions to Kid Rock’s new song are all over the place.

The majority of the comments on the YouTube video are from his fans, but posts about his music on social media have attracted some brutally honest amateur critics.

Many joked about Kid Rock’s age, intelligence, and desire for more fame and money.

Oh, there’s a new Kid Rock song out there.

pic.twitter.com/mig05b3uPX9 is the song.

One Twitter user said, “People who enjoy Kid Rock need to have a little more self respect lol.”

“Is he singing a song about people being offended while listing things he’s offended by?” one person wondered, while another said, “Do you mean to tell me this isn’t an SNL skit and that is actually Kid Rock and not Pete Davidson?”

There’s no word on when Kid Rock’s triple album will be released, but fans are excited and critics are wary.

On most major music streaming platforms, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” is available.

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Kid Rock’s New Song ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ Blasts ‘Snowflakes’, ‘Offended’ Millennials