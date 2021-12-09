Miller McCormick, Mac Miller’s brother, is dating Cazzie David.

Miller McCormick, the brother of Mac Miller, is dating Cazzie David.

Cazzie David’s status as a single woman has changed.

In fact, ET has confirmed that she hasn’t been single in a long time and has been dating Miller McCormick, the late rapper Mac Miller’s brother.

“Cazzie became friendly with Mac Miller around the time that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got together, and then Mac suddenly passed away,” a source tells ET. David and McCormick have been dating “for a while,” according to ET.

“After Mac’s death, Cazzie became very close to Mac’s family, especially his mother and brother, Miller,” the source continued.

Their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, and they’ve been dating for a while.”

David, the daughter of Larry David, creator and star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, was in a relationship with the Saturday Night Live star until May 2018.

Grande and Mac Miller had been dating for nearly two years when they split up around the same time.

Shortly after, Davidson and Grande were linked, and Davidson proposed to Grande with a (dollar)93,000 engagement ring just weeks into their relationship.

The relationship between Davidson and Grande eventually ended in October 2018, after several months of dating.

After breaking up with Mac Miller, who died in September 2018 from an accidental overdose, Grande told Vogue that meeting Davidson was a “distraction.” Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian West, while Grande married Dalton Gomez in May.

David and McCormick have been dating for “over a year” and “possibly closer to two” years, according to PageSix, which broke the story first.

After purchasing a home in Pittsburgh in February, they now live together, according to the outlet.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Cazzie David and Mac Miller’s Brother, Miller McCormick, Are Dating