Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Media Scrutiny, “Sexualization and Unnecessary Insults” on 16th Birthday

Sweet 16! Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating a milestone birthday today.

That’s right, today marks the Stranger Things star’s 16th birthday. In honor of the special day, Millie has taken to Instagram to share a message about kindness with her fans. In her post, Millie noted that the last few years in the public eye haven’t been easy for her.

“ya girls 16 🙂 16 has felt like a long time coming,” the Netflix actress began her post. “i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”

“the last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” Millie told her followers. “but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

Along with her message, Millie also shared a video with her fans, featuring negative headlines about her over the years, as well as home videos.

“let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights,” she told her followers. “dont worry I’ll always find a way to smile 😉 leggo 16.”

The video is set to Justin Bieber‘s new song, “Changes.”

In the comments of the post, many fellow stars are sending Millie love on her special day.

“happy bday millie this year is gonna be your year. AGAIN,” co-star Noah Schnapp wrote. “here’s to 16 years old!”

Supermodel Bella Hadid also commented, “I love you Millie, happy birthday baby girl.”

In another supportive comment, actress Yara Shahidi told Millie she’s joining her on this journey for change.

“Sending all the love to you and join you as a change maker and giver of kindness,” she wrote.