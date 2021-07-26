Million-dollar deal: Four books to be published by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Prince Harry is publishing his memoirs next year. But this one book is apparently only the tip of the iceberg. According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, Harry’s deal with the publisher Random House is to include a total of four books.

For this the Sussexes are to be princely remunerated: The 36-year-old and his wife Duchess Meghan are reportedly collecting a fee of between 35 and 40 million U.S. dollars (around 34 million euros). Meghan, who published the children’s book “The Bench” at the beginning of June, is to write one of the four books. A kind of wellness guide is said to be planned.

Prince Harry is currently writing his memoirs

So far, nothing is known about the content of Harry’s two other books. However, the Daily Mail has learned that the second book after his memoirs will be published after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry is said to have already been writing his memoirs for almost a year, according to “Page Six”. The book is to cover his entire life so far – from his childhood to the present day. He is also expected to give a first-hand account of his military service, which took him on two tours of duty in Afghanistan. The book is expected to be published in late 2022. “I write this not as the prince I was born to be, but as the man I have become,” Harry told the website Archewell.com, describing his work.

The journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner and ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer is to give him a hand. The 56-year-old has already worked with tennis legend Andre Agassi on his book “Open: The Self-Portrait.” Moehringer’s own autobiography “The Tender Bar” is to be made into a film by George Clooney in the next few years.