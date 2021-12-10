‘Million Dollar Listing’: Did Tracy Tutor Sell Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova’s Home on Dancing With the Stars?

Did Tracy Tutor Sell Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova’s House on ‘Million Dollar Listing’?

When Tracy Tutor of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is preparing to sell the home of former Dancing With the Stars couple Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova, she faces a significant challenge.

The dancing partners and ex-spouses settle on a list price of (dollar)3.19 million, but there’s one major issue: the house was destroyed by previous tenants and needed extensive renovations.

The dancers had to pay for the refresh, but it was well worth it in the end.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tutor sold the house in less than a week thanks to some creative staging.

With the help of the staging company Vesta, she was able to sell Savchenko and Samodanova’s home in four days, with multiple offers.

Total staging and updates cost the clients around (dollar)100,000.

As seen on Million Dollar Listing, staging isn’t cheap.

“We usually see the top-end firms charging anywhere from (dollar)40,000 to (dollar)60,000 for an average home size around 3,000 to 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms and an outdoor living space — and this can vary based on particular needs for the property,” Sotheby’s International Realty agent Eric Lavey said.

“We’ve seen large properties with a lot of land go for well over (dollar)100,000.”

According to Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman, the decision to stage a home is typically made by the client.

“It depends on the seller’s mindset — if they understand the principle of attracting the largest number of buyers and receiving the most offers on their property, then they come into the conversation asking their agent for staging recommendations or property appearance improvement,” Carswell explained.

“If not, the conversation will become more tense, and the client may not see the need to make the cosmetic changes.”

The work that Tutor and Vesta did on the house seemed to impress Savchenko and Samodanova.

When they returned to the property after Tutor and Vesta had done their magic, they were completely taken aback.

“Oh my God,” said Savchenko.

“Is that my house? Everything is white, including the beams.”

There’s a lot of air here, and there’s a lot of room.

“It’s insane.”

The before and after were captured on camera, revealing a significant transformation to the house.

“To think we did all of this in a week,” Tutor exclaimed.

