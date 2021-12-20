MILLIONS of unsuspecting women have been exposed on sick sites where they’ve ‘deepfaked into porn.’

MILLIONS of unsuspecting women were exposed on sick sites where they were ‘deepfaked into porn’.

According to concerned experts, deepfake revenge porn has targeted millions of women.

According to a report in the Japan Times, deepfake AI is entering a “perilous phase,” and several experts agreed.

“The vast, vast majority of the harm caused by deepfakes right now is a form of gendered digital violence,” said Ajder, a researcher who worked on a deepfake report for Sensity.

They went on to say that they worked on a study that found deepfake porn had targeted millions of women.

The number of deepfake videos on the internet is also estimated to double every six months, according to the researchers.

Although deepfake AI technology has only been around for about four years, there are already a slew of apps and websites that make it simple to use and understand for almost anyone.

Experts are concerned that technology has advanced to the point where it’s difficult to tell what’s real and what’s fake.

In a concerning advertisement that has since been removed, one of the apps mentioned by the Japan Times promised users it could “Make deepfake porn in a sec.”

The app’s description in the App Store and Google Play Store, however, makes no mention of possible pornographic usage.

This means it can avoid being taken down from those platforms, despite concerns that it could be misused.

Many states in the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, have laws prohibiting revenge pornography.

It is well known that revenge porn can have a devastating effect on victims.

Deepfakes are not currently covered by revenge porn laws in the United States or the United Kingdom.

Reface, one of the most popular face swapping apps in the world, now employs filters and human oversight to keep content moderate and prevent misuse.

Other deepfake apps and websites have been the subject of calls for more regulation.

