Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are “Together Forever,” according to Milo Ventimiglia.

Why Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore Say They’ll Be “Together Forever”

Milo Ventimiglia has reached the major leagues.

This week, the 44-year-old actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a momentous occasion that he does not take lightly.

Following the unveiling ceremony, Milo told E! News’ Daily Pop, “It’s a great honor.”

“To be able to hopefully inspire people moving forward whenever they see my name—I’m just a kid from Orange County who worked hard and loved the arts—to have his name put in concrete for all to see, it’s a huge honor.”

He also has no right to complain about the star’s placement!

“I’m right next to my TV wife Mandy Moore,” Milo said.

“We’ll be together for the rest of our lives, which is nice.”

This Is Us is currently in its sixth and final season, and fans are no doubt feeling the same way.

“I think there will be a lot of satisfaction just with the way the show is wrapping up [and]everything that we’ve been working on,” Milo said of what’s to come.

Milo added, “I’m grateful to have gone the distance with six years.”

“We all enjoy the show, we enjoy making it, and we enjoy the dialogue it generates among the audience.”

Milo Ventimiglia talks more about his new Walk of Fame spot in the above Daily Pop interview, including his predictions for how fans will decorate it.

It could or could not have anything to do with those short shorts.

(The NBCUniversal family includes both E! and NBC.)

