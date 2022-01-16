Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore of ‘This Is Us’ ‘Took Vows’ — ‘For All Intents and Purposes, We’re a Married Couple’

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, co-stars on ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Took Vows,’ and ‘For All Intents and Purposes, We’re a Married Couple.’

This Is Us is a drama that follows a family through their highs and lows. It is one of the most popular television shows of all time.

With the sixth and final season of the NBC series currently airing, many fans are digging deep to learn everything they can about the show’s inception, as well as the actors who play the show’s beloved characters.

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore play Jack and Rebecca Pearson, two of the show’s most popular characters.

Milo Ventimiglia talked about the vows he and Mandy Moore made to each other before the series premiere of This Is Us — and why she’s the “best partner” he’s ever had — in a recent interview.

Just watching this gives me a flush.

The (hashtag)ThisIsUsFinalChapter airs at 98c on @NBC on Tuesdays pic.twitter.comVPKVSaHCp9

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore were both well-known actors before their roles on This Is Us.

However, the show has given them a huge boost in their careers.

The two are now considered television royalty.

Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson, who is married to Moore’s Rebecca Pearson, and the actors have had to portray their characters in different decades and ages throughout the series.

Viewers have watched as Jack and Rebecca Pearson welcome their own children, decide to adopt, and navigate the unique challenges of raising a family while also attempting to find happiness at work and in their marriage.

Fans adore Ventimiglia and Moore’s chemistry on the show, and they’ve managed to make the characters their own.

Ventimiglia and Moore, it turns out, have a lot of chemistry off-screen as well.

Milo Ventimiglia revealed the vows he and Mandy Moore made to each other when they first met to film This Is Us in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, ahead of the season 6 premiere.

According to Insider, Ventimiglia stated that they made specific promises to each other as they embarked on their new adventure.

“I promise to always communicate,” said Ventimiglia.

I swear I won’t be content until you are.

I’ll keep an eye out for you.”

“And we’ve stayed true to our word from the beginning,”…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

