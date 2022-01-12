Milo Ventimiglia Asked Mandy Moore If He Could ‘Snuggle Into Her Neck’ During Their Audition for ‘This Is Us’ Mandy Moore Reveals Milo Ventimiglia Asked Her If He Could ‘Snuggle Into Her Neck’ During Their Audition for ‘This Is Us’ Mandy Moore Reveals Milo Ventimiglia

After six years as the Pearson matriarch and patriarch on This Is Us, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are everyone’s TV mom and dad.

The actors have incredible chemistry and almost every Tuesday night, they break the hearts of their fans.

Moore and Ventimiglia hit it off right away during their first audition, so it’s no surprise they clicked.

The world was introduced to Jack and Rebecca Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, in the series premiere of This Is Us, and nothing has been the same since.

Rebecca’s and Jack’s babies were born with complications in the first episode of the series, as many fans recall.

They were expecting triplets, but unfortunately the second boy died during childbirth.

That’s when Jack met a hospital firefighter who had brought in a baby who had been abandoned on the fire station’s doorstep.

Fans realized that Jack and Rebecca’s story was set in a different time period than Kevin, Kate, and Randall’s at that point.

Rebecca and Jack decided to adopt Randall the same day she gave birth to Kevin and Kate.

It’s a touching story that will make anyone cry.

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore’s characters on This Is Us have dealt with everything from parenthood to heartbreak to addiction to grief and everything in between.

And there’s a reason why so many people like Jack and Rebecca: they built trust from the first day they met.

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K Brown, and Susan Kelechi Watson reflected on their characters’ love stories in the show on the This Is Us Twitter page.

Moore expressed her gratitude for her TV husband in the clip.

Moore thought to himself, “Where do I even begin with Milo Ventimiglia?”

“It’s so easy with Milo.”

It’s truly remarkable what he brings to the table as a human, a father, and a husband.”

“I’ve had such a true partner in Milo since the beginning,” she continued.

I was like, ‘That’s very polite, and I appreciate it, and yes, of course, handsome stranger,’ from the audition when he asked me in a very polite gentlemanly way, ‘Is it OK if I snuggle into your neck for this scene?’

You’re welcome to snuggle into my neck.’ He makes falling in love with him so simple.

It wasn’t even a problem from the start…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.