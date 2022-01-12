Milo Ventimiglia Discusses Being a Walk of Fame Star and Teases the Final Season of “This Is Us” With Two Words (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia Discusses His Walk of Fame Star Status and Teases the Final Season of ‘This Is Us’ With Two Words (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and he reflected on the prestigious honor.

After the ceremony, Ventimiglia spoke with ET about what his younger self would think about getting a star.

“I believe my younger self could have predicted it [would happen]at some point.”

“If you put in the effort, people will notice,” Ventimiglia explained, “but you’re not doing it for that; you’re doing it to inspire the next group of people coming through.”

“As a result, I believe my younger self would have to pinch himself.”

But, at the same time, I believe he knew exactly what he wanted to do, and I’m here to help him do it,” he said.

This Is Us co-stars Jon Huertas and Justin Hartley, as well as This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, were in attendance at the ceremony.

Ventimiglia expressed his gratitude for those who had supported and assisted him throughout his career during his speech at the ceremony.

He also had a message for Mandy Moore, whose star is right next to Ventimiglia’s on the Walk of Fame.

“My TV wife, who isn’t here today because she’s directing, but her star is right next to mine,” he said of Moore, who isn’t here because she’s directing.

“Without Rebecca, there is no Jack, and with Mandy, there is no me…

So, I’d like to express my gratitude to her for being my partner, and to be honest, I couldn’t have asked for anyone better.”

Moore is currently working on directing her first episode of This Is Us for the show’s final season, and Ventimiglia told ET, “We are more than halfway through filming of the last season.”

There are about eight more episodes left.”

Ventimiglia admitted, “It’s all just very exciting, it all comes with emotion, and I’m [just]grateful to be here,” when asked which was more thrilling: wrapping up This Is Us after six successful seasons or receiving a star on the Walk of Fame.

“Oh man, just get ready, it’s going to be a great ride,” said Ventimiglia about the emotional impact of the final season.

