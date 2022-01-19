Milo Ventimiglia Discusses Jack Pearson’s Death on ‘This Is Us,’ and It’ll Make You Cry

Milo Ventimiglia Reflects on Jack Pearson’s Death on ‘This Is Us,’ and It Will Make You Cry

Many This Is Us fans will tell you that Jack Pearson’s death was the most heartbreaking event in television history, but actor Milo Ventimiglia manages to keep things in perspective.

Ventimiglia reflected on the tragedy and the lesson viewers can learn from Jack’s death ahead of the sixth and final season of the NBC series – and yes, the actor’s comments will almost certainly make you cry.

Chrissy Metz Says Kate Will “Always” Love Toby Despite Divorce in the Future on “This Is Us” Season 6

The Pearsons wake up to find their house engulfed in flames in This Is Us Season 2 Episode 14, “Super Bowl Sunday.”

A slow cooker had previously caused the house to catch fire.

In the meantime, Jack does everything he can to get his family out of the situation.

The Pearsons’ world falls apart after everyone makes it out alive.

When Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack check in with a doctor at the hospital, viewers begin to believe the situation is under control.

When Rebecca goes to get a snack, however, Jack suffers cardiac arrest due to smoke inhalation.

Rebecca is shocked when the doctor informs her that Jack is no longer alive.

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Will Kevin End Up With Madison, Cassidy, Sophie, or Zoe?

The This Is Us fandom has grown to appreciate the devastating and long-term consequences of Jack’s death on the Pearson family over the years.

Now that the show is in its final season, Ventimiglia has a few things to say.

In an interview with Access, the magazine compared Jack’s death to the new Sex and the City reboot’s unexpected death.

Then, true to form, Ventimiglia reflected on the lesson learned from Jack’s death.

“It wasn’t the slow cooker’s fault.

Those things happen, you know,” Ventimiglia said.

“It’s a gentle reminder to express your love for those you care about.”

In life, always give it your all.

You’ll make mistakes.

Just try to lead from the heart.”

Whether you have a beard or not is a personal choice.

Jack Pearson’s face was etched in our minds.

ThisIsUsFinalChapterpic.twitter.comoL1DlHQ1hH (hashtag)

Can Miguel Keep His Promise to Rebecca in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’?

Now that Jack has been absent from This Is Us for quite some time, it appears that there are still more stories to be told in season 6.

In a conversation with